An area of higher air pressure, a fair-weather system, is sagging southward into the Great Lakes providing for a beautiful weather day this Monday. Mainly-to-partly clear skies are expected overnight with patchy fog and frost inland. Temperatures will be just slightly below the average for this time of year. More sunshine is expected Tuesday, but a bit more clouds will mix in well southeast across the Genesee Valley. The nice weather continues on Wednesday.

After a beautiful Wednesday, another cold front slices through the region later Thursday ushering in the next chilly air mass. Some showers will accompany the front especially beginning Thursday afternoon. As the cool air deepens, lake-effect rain showers become more likely which will last Friday and even some of Saturday.

MONDAY: Plentiful Sunshine, Somewhat Cool, High: 54-59, NE breeze 5-15 mph becoming Light

MONDAY NIGHT: Chilly, Patchy Inland Frost and River Valley Fog, Low: 32 deep valleys, 42 lakeshore, Calm

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Some Afternoon Clouds mix in toward the Genesee Valley, High: 57-63, Light S becomes NW

WEDNESDAY: Milder, Bright Sun, High: 68, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mild, Clouds Increase, a few Showers Develop PM, High: 68, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Cooler, Mostly Cloudy, Chance of a few Lake-Effect Showers, High: 52, Low: 39

SATURDAY: Cool, Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Chance of a few Showers, High: 50, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 55, Low: 46

Watch News 4 any time by clicking here.