A Flood Watch is in effect for Erie County now through 10 a.m. Sunday with increasing ice jams, minor flooding along creeks and streams, and poor drainage for the metro with snow pile blocking drainage…

Here’s when some local creeks and rivers are expected to crest, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz:

Cayuga Creek: Friday morning through Saturday morning

Cazenovia Creek: 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

Buffalo Creek: 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Tonawanda Creek: Late Sunday through Monday morning

With a low pressure system approaching the regiona, widespread rain showers and cloudy skies are expected today. Highs will still be topping off in the 40’s and 50’s.

Showers will become more scattered tonight, eventually tapering off past midnight with lows dropping into the 30’s and 40’s. Areas of patchy fog are possible, and it will be cloudy.

Keeping the clouds around to start the day Sunday, but some peaking sunshine is expected during the later afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the lower 40’s.

The extended forecast included many days with temperatures well above average. Some days will even be warm as be approach the upper 50’s. It’s will be rather cloudy this week and we do see some more opportunities to have rain as well. By the time we get back to Thursday, a cool down will brush back through bringing back some wintry precipitation.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and mild temps. Highs: Lower 50’s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy start with some afternoon sun and stray sprinkles possible. Highs: Low 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain, potentially heavy at times. Highs: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: Mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers to start, then snow showers possible. Highs: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs: Lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs: Mid 30’s.

