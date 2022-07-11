Some much-needed rain is coming up in the near-term forecast due to a cold front impacting the region tonight and tomorrow with some lingering humid air ahead of it. High pressure will settle in once again to end the week with fair weather and sunshine.

Tonight will be muggy, breezy, and wet. Scattered showers are likely with thunderstorms possible past midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be picking up SW at 12-20 mph with gusts at 30 mph.

Tomorrow will be warm, muggy, and breezy with scattered showers at times. Lingering scattered thunderstorms turning over into spotty showers will be passing through during the morning commute. Peaking sunshine will break through for some periods of time with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible again during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be topping off in the upper 70’s with wind gusts at 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with occasional sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Highs: Upper 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers south. Highs: Mid 70’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs: Upper 70’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Lower 80’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Lower 80’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: Lower 80’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: Lower 80’s.

