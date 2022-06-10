Fair weather will continue for this evening and overnight with high pressure sweeping through the region. Coming up this weekend, an unsettled weather pattern will increase rain chances. This will be most apparent on Sunday when showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible. Saturday will be the better day of the two with more dry time expected for most…

For tonight, partly cloudy with fair weather. Clouds will grow overnight as lows drop into the upper 40’s for the valleys and mid 50’s stretching across western New York. Patchy valley fog is expected throughout the Southern Tier.

Overall, Saturday will be pleasant and sunny. Scattered showers, possibly some thunder, are expected to fire up during the heat of the day for those south and east of the Buffalo. A few spotty showers are also possible along Lake Ontario. Afternoon highs will be mild in the lower 70’s.

Next week will feature a warming trend day by day with some showers and thunderstorms popping up later in the week…

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny metro with some extra clouds and PM showers/thunder south and east of the city. Highs: Lower 70’s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs: Lower 70’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs: Mid 70’s.

TUESDAY (FLAG DAY): Partly cloudy to mostly clear and milder. Highs: Upper 70’s

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, partly cloudy to mostly clear with a stay showers possible. Highs: Mid 80’s.

THURSDAY: Very warm & muggy with scattered showers/storms. Highs: Upper 80’s.

