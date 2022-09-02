Labor Day weekend has a mixed bag of weather in store. With high pressure lingering in the region for much of Saturday, fair weather sunshine is expected to start. With an active pattern passing through from there, increased shower chances are being tracked for Sunday and Monday. Models are still displaying little agreement on the timing of showers passing through… Stay tuned for everyday updates for the latest forecast.

Tonight will partly to mostly cloudy with a light breeze and chilly for some. Lows will be dropping into the upper 50’s for the valleys and mid 60’s for the lakeshores. Winds will be S at 8-14 mph with gusts at 20 mph.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and increased humidity. Highs will be topping off in the lower to mid 80’s from south to north. Winds will be slightly breezy for the first half of the day with an SW flow at 10-12 mph, becoming lighter into the evening. Scattered showers begin to approach Saturday night.

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy, and Mostly Sunny with late showers possible. High: Mid 80’s. Low: Mid 60’s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers from north to south. High: Mid 70’s. Lows: Lower 60’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: Mid 70’s. Lows: Lower 60’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs: Mid 70’s. Lows: Lower 60’s.

WEDNESDAY: Moslty cloudy with afternoon rain showers possible. Highs: Mid 70’s. Lows: Mid 60’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs: Upper 70’s. Lows: Mid 60’s.

Watch News 4 any time by clicking here.