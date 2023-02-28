Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s. It will be quiet tonight, with light winds switching to the south.

Wednesday will mainly be dry, with just a chance for a few spotty rain/mix showers during the morning. There will be a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the mid 40s. It will be a bit breezy with winds gusting to around 30 mph.

Thursday will be dry but with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be another quiet weather day. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be cloudy, with snow showers developing by the afternoon. Heavier, steadier snow will fall for a couple of hours before switching back to a wintry mix. We are still working to put some numbers on this storm, but I will get the shovels ready. A widespread 4-8” is not out of the question, with some places north of I-90 getting close to a foot. There is still a lot of uncertainty around this storm. Generally, when a storm system starts as snow and then switches to a wintry mix, the snow totals end up less than the models are suggesting.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Low: 20 valleys, 29 lakeshore, Wind: W->S 6-12 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance for an AM mix, then spotty PM drizzle, High: 49, Wind: SE shifts to S 5-10 mph, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, High: 38, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Clouds Thicken, Widespread Snow Develops during the afternoon, possibly going to over to Mixed Precipitation south of the Buffalo metro, High: 35, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Scattered AM Light Mixed Precipitation and Drizzle taper for the afternoon, High: 36, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 24

MONDAY: Morning Sun, Afternoon Clouds, High: 38, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 37

