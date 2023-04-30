Tonight will be cloudy, with rain early. After midnight there will be spotty showers. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday, the showers will continue. There could be a rumble of thunder for a few of us. Highs will be much cooler Monday and Tuesday, which will increase the chances of mixed showers late Monday and early Tuesday.

The unsettled pattern continues Wednesday through Friday.

Next weekend could bring us some much-needed dry time.

TONIGHT: Evening rain likely, then scattered showers. Cool and cloudy. Lows: 35-42, Wind: SWS 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with intermittent showers. High: 44-53, Wind: SW 15-25 mph G32

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with rain and snow showers. Mix for metro early, some lingering daytime flakes south. High: 46, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers possible. High: 51, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. High: 55, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. There will be a few spotty showers. High: 57, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 62, Low: 40

