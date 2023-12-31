Tonight will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Accumulation will be light. By Monday morning, general snow amounts will be a coating for most with an inch or two in the hills of the Southern Tier.
Monday will be cloudy and cold.
Tuesday will be windy but sunny.
A wintry mix of rain and snow will arrive Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 30
MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Cloudy, AM Flurries, High: 34, Low: 28
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, High: 40, Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mixed Showers, High: 38, Low: 28
THURSDAY: Cloudy, AM Snow Showers, High: 32, Low: 21
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, High: 31, Low: 24
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, High: 33, Low: 26
