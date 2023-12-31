Tonight will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Accumulation will be light. By Monday morning, general snow amounts will be a coating for most with an inch or two in the hills of the Southern Tier.

Monday will be cloudy and cold.

Tuesday will be windy but sunny.

A wintry mix of rain and snow will arrive Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 30

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Cloudy, AM Flurries, High: 34, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, High: 40, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mixed Showers, High: 38, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy, AM Snow Showers, High: 32, Low: 21

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, High: 31, Low: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, High: 33, Low: 26

