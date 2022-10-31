While we continue to track this slow-moving, rain-producing system this evening, it does appear that most trick-or-treaters will be able to take advantage of a break in the rain during a key time. Temps for the kids on their candy rounds will likely be in the 56°-63° range. While rain will again return with patchy coverage overnight, most of it should be in the form of nuisance drizzle. Even for those who do see rain this evening, amounts will likely be in the hundredths of an inch.

While this system will begin to fall apart overnight, we may still see some rain into early Tuesday, along with stubborn cloud cover. Temperatures will be mild overnight with most areas only settling into the mid to lower 50’s.

On the heels of this rain, we are looking for high pressure to return for the remainder of the workweek. As a result, we can expect a return to sunshine and warmer temps. By the weekend, we will be looking at the approach of our next system, which is currently on track to deliver increased cloud cover for Saturday and eventually a rain chance later Sunday. Even with that mostly afternoon rain chance on Sunday, we are expecting temperatures to top off within a couple of degrees of a record for the date. It will remain mild into early next week with a chance for showers to kick off next week.

TONIGHT: Lots of Clouds, Chance of Spotty Showers or some Drizzle, though currently, it looks like most trick-or-treaters will find a mostly dry window this evening! Low: 49-55. Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Stubborn Clouds, A bit of Drizzle or a few Light Rain Showers, especially during the morning, Drier later in the day, High: 58-63, Light SW breeze shifts to W 8-14 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant, High: 63, Low: 46

THURSDAY: AM Clouds North, otherwise Sunny, High: 66, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Warm, Partly Sunny, High: 69, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Very Warm, mostly cloudy, High: 70, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Warm again with a chance for a late day shower. High: 71 Low: 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: 63.

Watch News 4 any time by clicking here.