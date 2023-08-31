Gorgeous weather is on tap for late week and throughout the upcoming holiday weekend. Just some high cloudiness will filter the sunshine Saturday. Comfortably cool at first, then heat and humidity really build over the weekend. It will be quite steamy by Sunday and holiday Monday. Unseasonable warmth continues for much of next week. The next chance for rain may not come until later next week.

TONIGHT: Clear Moonlit Sky, Unseasonably Chilly, Low: 52, 40s across much of the interior, Mostly Calm

FRIDAY: Little Change, Generous Sunshine, Warmer, Humidity Remains In Check, High: 74-80, Light and Variable Wind, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Filtered Sun, Warm, High: 82, Lows: 65

SUNDAY: Much More Humid, Sunshine, High: 85, Low: 68

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Very Humid, Sunshine, High: 88, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Very Humid, Sunny, High: 90, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Very Humid, Mostly Sunny, High: 88, Low: 67

