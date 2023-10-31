Sunday appears that it will feature a bit more sunshine despite slightly cooler temperatures.

Monday will be windy and mild. Showers will move in Monday night but move out by Tuesday morning.

We get into another dip in the temperatures towards the end of next week. Depending on the track of a midweek storm Wednesday night or Thursday next week, we could see a mix of precipitation, but right now, I’m leaning toward rain. It all depends on the track of the storm. There may be a greater chance of a few mixed or snow showers toward the end of next week.

SUNDAY: Broken Clouds, High: 50, Low: 37

MONDAY: Clouds Thicken, Showers Develop in the evening, High: 57, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Lingering Showers, High: 52, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Chance Showers, High: 47 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Morning Rain tapers to a few afternoon Showers, potential for a few Mixed Showers overnight, High: 49, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, Chance Showers, High: 45, Low: 34

