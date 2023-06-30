An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for all of Western New York and Pennsylvania until midnight Friday as some Canadian wildfire smoke is still impacting the region. It will be unhealthy for all individuals, not just people suffering from respiratory issues. Outdoor exposure should be limited. See the latest alerts here.

• Storm Prediction Center has most of WNY under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday. An isolated severe thunderstorm with potentially strong damaging straight-line winds and some large hail is possible.

Humidity has returned and will impact up this weekend and for all of next week. Combined with readings well into the 80s, much of the holiday week will be very summery. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday, mainly during the afternoons. Heavy downpours will accompany some of the storms. The mornings should be drier with possible breaks of sun, especially Saturday. Tuesday (the 4th) looks decent, though there is a chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower. Many spots will be rain free.

One last final push of unhealthy air quality today before the smoke tapers off this weekend. #nywx #Buffalo @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/dNMBaNem6C — Mike Doyle (@wx_MikeDoyle) June 30, 2023

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild, Muggy, Scattered evening Showers, Thunderstorms with Heavy Downpours, taper after midnight, Low: 60-69, Wind: Light S

SATURDAY: Humid, Some Breaks in the Clouds, Just a chance of a morning shower, Spotty PM Showers, Thunderstorms mainly south of Buffalo, High: 81, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Humid, possibly Oppressive, Spotty Showers, Thunderstorms may increase in coverage mid-late afternoon, High: 77, Low: 65

MONDAY: Humid, Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms, High: 79, Low: 67

TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Humid, Lots of Sun, an Isolated PM Thundershower, High: 82, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Mostly Sunny, High: 85, Low: 67

THURSDAY: Humid, possibly Oppressive, Some morning Sun, Chance of a late day Shower, Thunderstorm, High: 86, Low: 68

