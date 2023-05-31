High-pressure system continues to dominate the region, and it will do so all week, allowing for above-average temperatures ranging in the 80’s, nearing record highs. Conditions will be calm, quiet, and dry. Coming up this weekend, a system will be passed near WNY with slightly increased shower chances possible. Highs will continue to stay above average into early next week. While a stray sprinkle will be possible across the hills late Saturday, most of our area will have to wait until later next week for our next window for rain.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low: 61

THURSDAY: Warm and sunny High: 88, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Hot and sunny High: 90, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray sprinkle, mainly hills. High: 80, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76, Low: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, chance shower. High: 72, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower. High: 74, Low: 53

