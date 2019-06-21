Humidity returns towards the weekend, still plenty of sunshine

Outstanding mid-summer weather continues right through the remainder of this week and upcoming weekend with mainly dry weather and generous sunshine. Any isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon will wind down tonight, with some river valley fog possible overnight.

Comfortable warmth will continue Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon along any lake breeze boundaries, and in the southern hills, but most areas will remain dry.

Both heat and humidity will be on an increase starting Friday and continuing for the weekend. We can expect mostly sunshine Friday and Saturday, and partial sunshine Sunday. There is just a slight chance of a late day thundershower Sunday. Shower and thunderstorm chances turn up a bit early next week.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Comfortable, Calm, River Valley Fog, Wind: Light W, Low: 52 valleys, 62 Buffalo.

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Chance of an Isolated Thundershower, Mainly dry, Wind: WSW 8-15, High: 75-81, Low: 65.

FRIDAY: Sunny, More Humid, High: 83, Low: 66.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 85, Low: 69.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a late day Thundershower, High: 84, Low: 72.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, PM Shower or Thunderstorm possible, High: 83, Low: 70.

TUESDAY: Mainly Cloudy, Scattered Showers and a few Thunderstorms, High: 79, Low: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers early, High: 80, Low: 65.