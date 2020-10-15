Snow showers return Tuesday, late week storms brings back cold

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for for Potter County, Pennsylvania until 5:00 am Tuesday for localized total storm accumulation of 5-8″…

There will be a lull in snow across the region for a while tonight as a storm intensifies along the east coast. We will see some snow from that here tomorrow. It becomes powerful enough to send moisture back westward Tuesday with an additional chance of some accumulating snow, tough at this point it appears to be light for most areas. There will more of that snow to the east toward the Genesee Valley. From Orleans County southward through Allegany County, there could be 2-5″, with the higher totals likely the farther east you are. For Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro we can expect coatings to an inch or two. Amounts will also be greater across the higher terrain to the south of the city.

After a morning flurry Wednesday, things settle down for a couple days, even some sunshine returning Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Temperatures will climb to more seasonable levels, but still with a noticeable breeze. Another system approaches Thursday night into Friday. As warmer air moves in with the moisture Thursday night, there is a chance for some icy mixing of sleet, snow, and freezing rain. As temperatures rise, we should switch to plain rain for Friday along with some strong wind gusts. As colder air returns Friday evening, any leftover rain will change back to snow, but at this point the widespread moisture should be exiting. As colder air deepens into the weekend, some lake effect snow will likely from Friday night into Saturday. We may catch another round of widespread snow showers by Sunday. An extremely cold air mass drops southward into the Great Lakes during the first half of next week with a threat of snow showers and some possible lake effect snow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Just a chance of a Snow Shower this evening, Snow redevelops toward morning, Low: 16-22, NE wind shifts to N 8-14 mph

TUESDAY: Snow Showers with Coatings to 1-2″ metro, 2-5″ from Orleans County southward to Allegany, High: 24-32, Wind: N 10-20 mph, Low: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Still Breezy, A Morning Flurry, Partly to Mostly Sunny PM, High: 31, Low: 20.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Increase late, High: 37, A brief mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain turns into plain rain overnight, Low: 31.

FRIDAY: Strong Wind Gusts, Morning Rain, tapering off for the afternoon, Some PM Breaks in the Clouds, High: 41, Low: 24.

SATURDAY: Brisk Breeze, Mostly Cloudy, Localized snow showers, High: 27, Low: 18.

SUNDAY: Cold, Snow Showers Increase, High: 25, Low: 14.

MONDAY: Cold, Windy, Dangerous wind chills possible, Mostly Cloudy, Snow showers, High: 18.