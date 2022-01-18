Top 15 snow totals for WNY from Monday’s storm

(WIVB) — The following are the places across Western New York that were hit with the most amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service:
- Sanborn (Niagara County) — 25.5″
- Wyoming (Wyoming County) — 25.5″
- Great Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 22.0″
- Kenmore (Erie County) — 22.0″
- Rushford (Allegany County) — 21.0″
- Cheektowaga (Erie County) — 20.6″
- Little Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 20.0″
- Lockport (Niagara County) — 19.5″
- Niagara Falls (Niagara County) — 19.5″”
- Portageville (Wyoming County) — 19.4″
- Snyder (Erie County) — 19.3″
- Depew (Erie County) — 18.6″
- Warsaw (Wyoming County) — 18.5″”
- Mayville (Chautauqua County) — 18.3″
- Stafford (Genesee County) — 18.2″
The full list of snowfall totals can be seen here.
