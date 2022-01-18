Top 15 snow totals for WNY from Monday’s storm

(WIVB) — The following are the places across Western New York that were hit with the most amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service:

Sanborn (Niagara County) — 25.5″ Wyoming (Wyoming County) — 25.5″ Great Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 22.0″ Kenmore (Erie County) — 22.0″ Rushford (Allegany County) — 21.0″ Cheektowaga (Erie County) — 20.6″ Little Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 20.0″ Lockport (Niagara County) — 19.5″ Niagara Falls (Niagara County) — 19.5″” Portageville (Wyoming County) — 19.4″ Snyder (Erie County) — 19.3″ Depew (Erie County) — 18.6″ Warsaw (Wyoming County) — 18.5″” Mayville (Chautauqua County) — 18.3″ Stafford (Genesee County) — 18.2″

The full list of snowfall totals can be seen here.