Top 15 snow totals for WNY from Monday’s storm

(WIVB) — The following are the places across Western New York that were hit with the most amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service:

  1. Sanborn (Niagara County) — 25.5″
  2. Wyoming (Wyoming County) — 25.5″
  3. Great Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 22.0″
  4. Kenmore (Erie County) — 22.0″
  5. Rushford (Allegany County) — 21.0″
  6. Cheektowaga (Erie County) — 20.6″
  7. Little Valley (Cattaraugus County) — 20.0″
  8. Lockport (Niagara County) — 19.5″
  9. Niagara Falls (Niagara County) — 19.5″”
  10. Portageville (Wyoming County) — 19.4″
  11. Snyder (Erie County) — 19.3″
  12. Depew (Erie County) — 18.6″
  13. Warsaw (Wyoming County) — 18.5″”
  14. Mayville (Chautauqua County) — 18.3″
  15. Stafford (Genesee County) — 18.2″

The full list of snowfall totals can be seen here.

