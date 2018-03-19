Warm today, even warmer Friday

…Marginal risk of an isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday mainly near the Pennsylvania border…

It’s looking very nice Thursday with sunshine through high clouds. The breeze will be lighter, just enough to keep the Buffalo waterfront a little cooler. The nice weather should last into much of Friday for the Niagara Frontier, however more clouds will mix in south of the metro with a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. There’s a chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

More showers, and thunderstorms arrive getting into Friday evening, but they should weaken as they push in from the west.

Scattered rain showers and thunder Saturday morning become more limited with some breaks of sun getting into the afternoon. There are some indications there could be an early rain shower Sunday, then the weather improves getting into the afternoon. After a few early showers, partial sun returns for the remainder of Sunday.

THURSDAY: Sun and High Cloud Mix, Warm, a little Humid, High: 80-85, 75 at Canalside, Wind: SW 8-15

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, Mild, Low: 55 valleys, 65 Buffalo, Wind: Light S

FRIDAY: Very Warm, Humid, Sun, More Clouds Mix in PM, Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms possible, mainly well south, High: 83-88, Wind: S 3-7, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Scattered AM Showers/Thunder, Chance of an afternoon shower, but it should be drier into the afternoon hours with some sun breaking out, High: 76, Low: 64.

SUNDAY: Early Rain Shower, then Becoming Partly Sunny, High: 78, Low: 56

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 78, Low: 64.

TUESDAY: Chance of AM Showers and Thunderstorms, then Partial Sun, High: 79, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 82, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Hih: 84, Low: 70