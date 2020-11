It was another record warm day with plentiful sunshine across WNY. We hit 75° at the Buffalo airport this afternoon, breaking the old record of 70. It will be yet another clear and pleasant night with temperatures staying largely in the 50s, and some upper 40s in the valleys overnight.

We will keep the record warmth around one more day for Tuesday, as another round of sunshine will bring temperatures surging back into the upper 60s and low 70s. The record to beat Tuesday is 69° from 1975. The breeze will pick up a bit throughout the day ahead of an approaching disturbance that will bring an end to this unusual warmth. Clouds will spread into WNY Tuesday night, with the first showers arriving mainly after midnight into Wednesday morning.