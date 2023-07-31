BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A funnel cloud was spotted over Lake Erie on Monday afternoon near Hamburg and Orchard Park.

There are currently no reports that the funnel cloud touched down into the lake or made landfall. A special marine warning was issued by the National Weather Service from Buffalo to Dunkirk until 2:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, a shower causing waterspouts was located near Wanakah, moving southwest at 10 knots, about 11.5 miles per hour.

NWS Buffalo said they have had several reports of a waterspout. They say that most tend to fall apart before they move onto land.

Photo: Laura Formaniak

Photo: Laura Formaniak

Photo: Stephanie Alicea

Photo: Mark Stewardson

Photo: Laurie Ann Burghezi

Photo: Thomas Baker

Photo: Thomas Baker