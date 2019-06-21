Summer-like weather, few thunderstorms this week

…Marginal risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm with strong wind gusts, and some hail for all of our broadcast area Tuesday…

A semi-stationary weather front close to the region will continue to impact the area over the next few days, however much of the time it will be rain-free.



Another great day is shaping up today with sunshine, warm temperatures, manageable humidity. Clouds start to return later tonight, and there is going to be a chance of an isolated shower toward Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the rain showers, and some thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon. There’s a chance that a thunderstorm will become locally intense with strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. The showers, thunderstorms should dissipate overnight. It becomes increasingly more humid Tuesday.



Much of Wednesday will be rain-free with just a chance of an isolated thundershower, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy.



A few spotty afternoon showers, and thunderstorms will develop for the 4th of July, but most spots will be rain-free most of the time. Otherwise expect partial sun, warm, and humid weather, typical Independence Day weather. Scattered showers, and thunderstorms become more likely toward Friday afternoon.

MONDAY: Sunny, Warm and Dry, Manageable Humidity, High: 77-81, Wind: SW 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear this Evening, Clouds Increase after midnight with a chance of a shower toward evening, Low: 58 valleys, 68 Buffalo, Wind: Light S

TUESDAY: Warm, Becoming More Humid, Chance of a morning Shower, Spotty afternoon Showers/Thunderstorms, Partial Sun, High: 80, Wind: SW 5-15, Low: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Chance of a Shower or Thunderstorm, Lots of Rain-Free Time, High: 83, Low: 67

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Sunny, Warm and Humid, Spotty PM Thunderstorms possible mainly south and east of Buffalo, High: 82, Low: 68.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered PM Showers, Thunderstorms, High: 84, Low: 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms, High: 78, Low: 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 75, Low: 62