(WIVB)– The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning the evening of November 29 and expiring in the afternoon on December 2.

The NWS says the storm watch includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.

They say heavy wet snow is possible, producing a foot or more of snow across areas of high terrain. Winds may reach as high as 35 mph.

The weather service says travel may be hazardous the days of December 1 and 2.