BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for western new york tomorrow and local officials say they are ready to take on the storm.

The region has already had massive snow, and a deadly blizzard. Now, Western New York is preparing for a potential ice storm. While there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, the City of Buffalo and Erie County say they are ready.

“We believe we’re tough Buf, but we’ve learned that Mother Nature right now is tougher than Buffalonians,” Darius Pridgen, president of the Buffalo Common Council, said.

This storm will be the third round of significant winter weather this season. The potential mixed bag of precipitation is filled with snow, rain, sleet and ice that could deliver another punch. Buffalo and the county say their crews are ready to pre-treat before the storm and keep up with Mother Nature during it.

“They’ll [crews] be salting. They’ll be salting the roads all day tomorrow. When you deal with an ice storm, you can salt roads, but you can’t salt power lines. We’ve been in contact with National Grid and NYSEG. We know they are preparing for potential power loss,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added.

Nate Marton is the Commissioner of Public Works for the city. He says aside from preparing road crews, the parks department is also ready to handle any down trees in the city’s park system. He added his team has been in communication with New York State’s Department of Transportation as well as power companies.

“Additionally from our standpoint we’ve been in contact with National Grid, and they are preparing some of their crews treating it very seriously as well. The potential of what we might see,” Marton said.

It still is not clear exactly how much ice the area will get. It all depends on the temperature aloft and on the ground.

“Ice storms can be really bad. It just depends on the luck of Mother Nature and the temperature,” Poloncarz said.

A quarter of an inch of ice could add about 500 pounds to power lines and trees, causing major problems.

The city and county say they are prepared to work together and have plow trucks loaded with salt and emergency crews on standby.

“We all have to work together because regardless of if it is county, city or state, Buffalonians pay taxes to all of them,” Pridgen added. “From all I’m hearing from meteorologist from the people that advise us it will not be to the scale of the blizzard. But I want to be plain and clear here, we did not expect an earthquake. We don’t know what can happen but we need to be prepared.”

Warming centers will be available, according to Poloncarz. News 4 expects more information on that on Wednesday. For Tuesday, officials say be prepared with food, gas in your car, flashlights and other emergency supplies.