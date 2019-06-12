Work For Us

Careers

WIVB-TV / News 4 and CW23 WNLO employ a variety of people with wide-ranging skills, from technicians who operate highly specialized broadcast equipment, to reporters who gather the latest news. If you are great at selling, you might be the perfect addition to our sales team, selling commercial time on our TV stations or digital ads on our growing websites and mobile apps. Maybe you are an artist or marketer, if so, there may be a place for you on our graphics or marketing teams. People who work at News 4 and CW23 must be disciplined, thrive under the pressure of tight deadlines, and have a sincere desire to be number one.

Interested in an Internship? An application can be downloaded here | Nexstar Internship Application

WIVB News and the New York State Broadcasters Association are teaming up to offer a paid internship to a college senior. The applicant must be 17 years or older and registered for college credit for the internship. Our News Interns are involved in news gathering and will have the opportunity to learn on the job from our team of professional journalists.

Interns work a schedule of 10-15 hours a week for a maximum of 180 hours during the semester.

Please write a letter of introduction and apply online through our normal internship application process above.

Current Openings