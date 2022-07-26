(WIVB) — The Erie County Board of Elections is reminding county residents that voter registration for the Aug. 23 primary elections is this Friday, July 29.

Applications for registration can be filled out at 134 W. Eagle St. or can be downloaded at this link, then printed, filled out and mailed in to the Board. They are also available at DMV offices, libraries and other community agencies. Mailed applications must be received no later than Aug. 3.

Early voting runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21, with polls open from 12-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends. On primary day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Only voters registered as Democrat, Republican or Conservative are eligible to vote in this primary. A list of the Aug. 23 primaries can be seen below.

Primaries

NY 23 (Republican Representative) — Carl Paladino/Nick Langworthy

NY 26 (Democrat Representative) — Emin Eddie Egriu/Brian Higgins

61 (Democrat State Senator) — Benjamin Carlisle/Sean Ryan

61 (Republican State Senator) — Edward Rath III/Joel Giambra

61 (Conservative State Senator) — Joel Giambra/Edward Rath III