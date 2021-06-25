Buffalo mayor Byron Brown seriously considering write-in campaign to challenge India Walton after losing primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Byron Brown didn’t win Tuesday’s Democratic primary, but Buffalo’s four-term mayor might not leave City Hall without a fight.

Brown’s campaign said in a statement Friday evening that a write-in campaign is “under serious consideration” as he seeks a city-record fifth term in office.

Brown lost Tuesday’s primary to India Walton by about 1,500 votes in a major upset that received national attention.

“Hundreds of people have contacted the Mayor to ask him to run as a write-in candidate in November, including Carl Paladino. An equal number of people have offered to financially contribute to such an effort,” Brown for Buffalo said in a statement. “The Mayor has thanked all of the people who have contacted him for their outreach and support, and their belief that the City of Buffalo needs strong, experienced and consistent leadership in the Mayor’s office. Currently, Mayor Brown is weighing this outpouring of support from across the City and region, and taking this suggestion under serious consideration.”

Walton will be the only name on the ballot in November — neither the Republican Party nor any other party is running a candidate. Voters will need to physically write in Brown’s name.

The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association threw its support behind Brown even before his announcement. The union president said Thursday the group would “absolutely endorse” Brown over Walton. The Erie County Democratic Party, however, pledged to support Walton 100%.

A group of Brown supporters rallied outside Sahlen Field on Thursday before Brown was scheduled to throw out the first pitch.