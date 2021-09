BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re less than six weeks away from early voting for this year’s general election.

Today the Erie County Board of Elections announced, it’s adding a new early voting location for this year.

The Theodore Roosevelt Historic Inaugural Site on Delaware Avenue will be the 38th location available in the county and the 11th in the Queen City.

Early voting will be from October 23 through the 31.

Election day is November 2.