BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As primaries got underway in New York State, Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr joined us to discuss the expectations for the day.

Hear what he shared about potential issues and the fact that New York has two primary days this year.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.