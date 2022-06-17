BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The primary polls open for early voting at 9 a.m. on Saturday just 10 days before the June 28 Primary. The race for New York Governor has top billing this cycle with Congressional and State Senate primaries being pushed to August because of redistricting.

Candidates from both sides of the aisle were in Western New York, speaking with voters before the polls open. Andrew Giuliani and his father, Rudy, have been in the region since Thursday. On Friday, Democrats organized a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul and her running mate, Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado.

“They just kind of looked at us a little bit differently. Like the other part of the state. Like it doesn’t matter. I’m here to prove that this part of our state does matter,” Hochul said.

Gov. Hochul hit the campaign trail in West Seneca for a Friday evening gathering, which featured prominent Democrats from the local, state and Federal level, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, State Sen. Sean Ryan, Erie County Legislators and Buffalo Common Council Members.

Hochul says her campaign is based on values she learned in Western New York.

“When people talk about having strength, and grit, and tenacity. You know where it all came from? Growing up down the road,” Hochul added.

Lt. Gov. Delgado was also in attendance. Hochul voiced her support of his campaign for the state’s second highest office. Delgado says Hochul should be elected again and will continue to fight for New York.

“Caring for people’s welfare, for their wellbeing. Looking out for those who are less fortunate, who have struggled, who need not a hand out but a hand up,” Delgado said.

Meanwhile, Conservative Republican candidate Andrew Giuliani is in Western New York with his campaign, including his father, who is a close Trump ally and former mayor of New York City. Even though Giuliani is from downstate, he thinks he can appeal to Upstate voters.

“I am a strong Conservative and I think that’s something that many people in Western New York agree with. I worked four years for President Trump in the White House,” Giuliani added. “I’m going to make sure that every single day. I fight for our Constitution. I fight for Conservative values. And I will fight to take back the state of New York.”

