Here are the unofficial early voting counts for WNY from NYS Board of Elections

Your Local Election Headquarters: New York State

(WIVB) – More than 2.5 million voters have cast their ballots in New York State ahead of Election Day, according to an unofficial early voting count from the New York State Board of Elections.

That’s 18.5 percent of the state’s total registered voters.

In Erie County, the total turnout is 167,938, out of 660,431 registered voters.

Here’s a breakdown of the state’s unofficial voting count for WNY’s other counties:

Allegany County: 3,247 early votes, 27,563 total registered.

Cattaraugus County: 6,171 early votes, 49,662 total registered

Chautauqua County: 13,637 early votes, 84,999 total registered

Genesee County: 6,669 early votes, 40,569 total registered

Niagara County: 20,533 early votes, 150,318 total registered.

Orleans County: 3,753 early votes, 25,189 total registered.

Wyoming County: 3,372 early votes, 26,027 total registered.

