Here’s a list of the June 22 primary races in WNY

(WIVB) — Early voting has started for next week’s primary races in Western New York.
You can look up your polling place on your county’s board of elections website.
Erie County
Buffalo Mayor (Democratic)
- Byron Brown
- India Walton
- Le’Candice Durham
Erie County Comptroller (Democratic)
- Kevin Hardwick
- Hormoz Mansouri
Erie County Sheriff (Democratic)
- Brian Gould
- Myles Carter
- Kimberly Beaty
Erie County Sheriff (Republican)
- John Garcia
- Karen Healy-Case
Erie County Legislature District 1 (Democratic)
- Samuel Herbert
- Howard Johnson Jr.
- Dominique Calhoun
Buffalo City Court Judge (Democratic) Vote for any 3
- Diane Wray
- Phillip Dabney Jr.
- Rebecca Town
- Joseph Jarzembek
Alden Supervisor (Republican)
- Brett Sitzman
- Dean Adamski
Alden Town Clerk (Republican)
- Leeza Brown
- Alecia Barrett
Amherst Town Justice (Republican)
- Kathy Weppner
- Kara Buscaglia
Aurora Councilman (Republican) Vote for any 2
- LaKeisha Grenade-Shoemaker
- David Peltan
- Conor Schneider
Concord Town Justice (Democratic)
- Ashley Rae Lowry
- Leslie Gibbin
Concord Town Justice (Republican)
- Leslie Gibbin
- Ashley Rae Lowry
Concord Superintendent of Highways (Republican)
- Barry Edwards
- Daniel Salzler
Evans Councilman (Democratic) Vote for any 2
- Michael Schraft
- Lindsay Gottorff
- Desmond Metzger
Evans Councilman (Democratic)
- Michael Wasielewski
- Laurie Reitz
Evans Councilman (Republican) vote for any 2
- Paul Errington
- Gary Vassallo
- Jeanne Macko
Hamburg Supervisor (Democratic)
- Bob Reynolds Jr.
- Randall Hoak
Hamburg Councilman (Democratic) Vote for any 2
- Bob Mahoney
- Megan Comerford
- Carly Whalen Story
Hamburg Superintendent of Highways (Democratic)
- Ted Casey
- Edward Hughes
Lackawanna Councilman (Democratic)
- Amira Muflahi
- John Ingram
Lancaster Town Justice (Democratic)
- Anthony Marecki
- Anthony Cervi
Lancaster Councilman (Republican) Vote for any 2
- Paul Rudz
- Adam Dickman
- Mark Burkard
- Michael Wozniak Jr.
Lancaster Town Justice (Republican)
- Anthony Marecki
- Anthony Cervi
Lancaster Superintendent of Highways (Republican)
- John Pilato
- Daniel Amatura
Orchard Park Town Justice (Democratic)
- Edward Pace
- Charles Messina
Orchard Park Town Justice (Republican)
- Charles Messina
- Edward Pace
Wales Councilman (Republican) Vote for any 2
- Rickey Venditti
- David Newman
- Jeffrey Gawronski
Niagara County
Niagara County Court Judge (Democratic)
- Michael Benedict
- John Ottaviano Jr
Niagara County Court Judge (Republican)
- John Ottaviano Jr
- Michael Benedict
Niagara County Legislative District 4 (Democratic)
- Owen Steed
- Jeffrey Elder
Niagara County Legislative District 6 (Republican)
- Timothy Huethere Sr.
- Christopher Voccio
Niagara County Legislative District 9 (Working Parties)
- Joseph Kissel
- Daniel Carney
Niagara County Legislative District 10 (Republican)
- David Godfrey
- Trevor Ganshaw
Niagara County Legislative District 11 (Republican)
- Kevin Aleong
- Anthony Nemi
Niagara County Legislative District 13 (Working Parties)
- Anita Mullane
- Richard Abbott
Niagara County Legislative District 15 (Republican)
- Michael Hill
- Derek Caldwell
Town of Cambria Councilman (Republican) Vote for any 2
- Arthur Musall
- Randy Roberts
- Jeffrey Hurtgam
Town of Hartland Justice (Republican)
- James Minner
- Linda Ark
Town of Hartland Justice (Democratic)
- Linda Ark
- James Minner
Town of Lewiston Councilman (Republican) Vote for any 2
- J. Steve Boddecker
- Robin “Rob” Morreale
- Edward Lilly
Town of Lewiston Councilman (Conservative) Vote for any 2
- Dennis Stornelli
- John Jacoby Jr
- Robin “Rob” Morreale
- Steve Shoecraft
Town of Newfane Supervisor (Republican)
- Tory Barnes
- John Syracuse
Town of Newfane Justice (Democratic)
- Andrew Johnson III
- Scott Boudeman
Town of Newfane Justice (Republican)
- Scott Boudeman
- Andrew Johnson III
Town of Newfane Councilman (Republican)
- Charles Stodolka
- Rick Coleman
- Susan Neidlinger
Town of Pendleton Supervisor (Conservative)
- Joel Maerten
- Kathleen Saunder
Town of Pendleton Superintendent of Highways (Republican)
- David Fischer
- David Leible
Town of Wilson Justice (Republican)
- Maria Evans
- Nancy Schaal Simmons
City of Niagara Falls City Court Judge (Democratic)
- Janelle Faso
- Dominic Saraceno
- Christopher Mazur
City of Niagara Falls City Court Judge (Republican)
- Jenelle Faso
- Christopher Mazur
- Dominic Saraceno
City of Lockport 004 Ward Alderman (Republican)
- Kathryn Kitty Fogle
- Kyle Lambalzer
- Christopher Wronski
Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County Legislator District 4 (Democratic)
- Susan Parker
- Christine Starks
Chautauqua County Legislator District 18 (Republican)
- Martin Proctor
- Bill Ward
Arkwright Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Lisa Waldron
- James Ziemba
Carroll Town Supervisor (Republican)
- Russell Payne
- Laura Smith
Dunkirk City Council – Ward 1 (Democratic)
- Natalie Luczkowiak
- Donald Williams Jr
Ripley Town Council (Republican) (2 seats?)
- Donald Henry
- Keith Potter
- Julia Rice
- Carolyn Torrance
Cattaraugus County
Little Valley Councilman (Republican) Vote for any Two
- Timothy Zimbardi
- Holly Urbanski
- Jerry Titus, II
Portville Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Ryan Hatch
- Todd Shaw
Olean Alderman Ward 4 (Democratic)
- Ezra Johnson
- Sonya McCall
Olean Alderman Ward 4 (Republican)
- David Paone
- Linda Edstrom
Ashford Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Shawn Lafferty
- Keith Butcher
Dayton Supervisor (Republican)
- Mark Smith
- Angie Mardino-Miller
Dayton Town Clerk (Republican)
- Jacqueline MacDonald
- Ruth Bennett
Dayton Councilman (Republican) Vote for any Two
- Donald Bartlett, Jr
- Christine Rupp
- David Kohler
Dayton Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Thomas Chupa
- Brian Taber
East Otto Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Michael Grey
- Thomas Benz
Farmersville Councilman (Republican) Vote for any Two
- Pamela Tilton
- Douglas Thompson
- Dale Scurr
- James Karaszewski
Freedom Supervisor (Republican)
- Dustin Bliss
- Geoffrey Milks
Freedom Highway Superintendent (Republican)
- Russell Rhoads
- James Haggerty
Genesee County
Town of Bethany Justice (Republican) Vote for any Two
- Peggy Johnson
- Nichole Szymkowiak
- Christopher Hausfelder
- Jeff Wolak
- Joseph Nowakowski
Town of Byron Supervisor (Republican)
- Gerald Heins
- Peter Yasses
Town of Stafford Clerk (Republican)
- Julie Scheuerlein
- Barbara Radley
Alleghany County
Allegany County Legislator District 2 (Republican) vote for any 3
- Gretchen Hanchett
- David Decker
- John Ricci
- Dwight Mike Healy
- Harold Mitchell
Allegany County Legislator District 3 (Republican) vote for any 3
- Adam Cyr
- William Dibble II
- Debra Root
- Dwight Fanton
- Scott Burt
Allegany County Legislator District 4 (Republican) vote for any 3
- Greg McAndrew
- Gary Barnes
- James Rumfelt
- Steven Havey
Allegany County Legislator District 5 (Republican) vote for any 3
- William Brooke Harris
- Janice Burdick
- Dustin Gordon
- Philip Curran
- Alma Town Supervisor (Republican)
- Steve Dickerson Sr
- Tom Dannheim
- Shaun Taylor
- David Shields
Alma Town Clerk / Tax Collector (Republican)
- Michelle Staedt
- Heather Trask
Alma Town Justice (Republican)
- Paula Clayson
- David Stilson
Alma Superintendent of Highways (Republican)
- Ricky Smith
- Daniel Ford
Almond Town Clerk / Tax Collector (Republican)
- Shelly Stevens
- Julie Phillips
Almond Town Councilman (Republican) vote for any 2
- Jo Anne Freeland
- Debra Castle Harvey
- Bryan Snyder
Birdsall Town Justice (Republican)
- David Trickler
- Karle Schmidt II
Birdsall Town Councilman (Republican) vote for any 2
- David Butler
- Patricia Shultz
- Samuel Nicoletta
Wellsville Town Councilman (Republican) *Vote for any 2
- Patricia Graves
- Michael Miller
- Maria Dannheim
Orleans County
Barre Councilperson (Republican) *Vote for any 2
- George McKenna
- Tom McCabe
- David Waters
- Lynn Hill
Carlton Town Clerk (Republican)
- Karen Narburgh
- Dori Goetze
Gaines Town Justice (Republican)
- Henry Smith, Jr.
- Charles Prentice, Jr.
Murray Supervisor (Republican)
- Randall Bower
- Joseph Sidonio
Ridgeway Town Clerk (Republican)
- Laurie Kilburn
- Hannah Hill
- E.J. Cox
Ridgeway Councilperson (Repulican) *Vote for any 2
- Cliff Barber
- Jeffrey Toussaint
- David Stalker
Shelby Councilperson (Republican) *Vote for any 2
- William Bacon
- Edward Matthew Zelazny
- Stephen Seitz, Sr.
Wyoming County
Castile Supervisor (Republican)
- E. Joseph Gozelski
- Eric Parker