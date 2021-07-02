Judge rules to keep DiNoto on Erie County Sheriff ballot

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Amherst Police Lieutenant, Ted DiNoto will remain on the ballot for Erie County Sheriff as an independent thanks to a judge.

The county’s Republican party tried to remove DiNoto on a technicality.

Chairman Karl Simmeth filed legal paperwork claiming the star symbol DiNoto used on his petition looked too similar to the star used by the Democratic party and might have mislead supporters.

But the BOE determined DiNoto’s petition to be valid and Judge Timothy Walker agreed making the race for sheriff a four-person competition. DiNoto is now making his case on why he’s best for the job.

“For reasonableness, modernization and necessity to get things changed. The voters have told me in my campaign that they want change, and I am the change. I am the new breath to this candidacy, I am the new breath to the sheriff’s office,” DiNoto said.

The three other candidates running are John Garcia with the Republican party, Kim Beaty with the Democratic party and Karen Healy-Case with the Conservative party.