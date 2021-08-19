Republican candidate for governor seeks state government reforms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Republican candidate for governor brought his plan for cleaning up Albany to the Queen City today.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says the federal, state, and local investigations into Governor Cuomo must continue until they’re finished and the results of those investigations must be made public.

Astorino also wants state enforcement and compliance for ethics rules to be restructured.

He is also calling for term limits in Albany. Congressman Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani are also seeking the Republican nomination for next year’s gubernatorial election.