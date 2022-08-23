BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s newly redrawn 61st district will come down to sitting State Senators Sean Ryan (NY-60) and Ed Rath III (NY-61) in the November general election, following their victories in Tuesday’s primaries.

In the Democratic election, Ryan defeated attorney Benjamin Carlisle, a self-proclaimed ‘old-school Democrat,’ who campaigned against Ryan’s progressive ideals, as well as Ryan’s support of 2021 Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate India Walton.

Carlisle was also in the running for Buffalo mayor in 2021, but lost to Byron Brown.

On the Republican side, Rath cruised to an easy win after opponent Joel Giambra dropped out of the race in July.

“I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman’s right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBTQ rights and who still believe that Donald Trump is their president,” Giambra said upon dropping out.

Both candidates have declared victory. The general election between the Ryan and Rath will take place on Nov. 8.

