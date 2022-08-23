BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) won her primary for a new U.S. House of Representatives district — NY-24 — on Tuesday, while Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) will contend in the general election for NY-26 once again, to represent a larger chunk of Western New York.

Both districts were redrawn this year, giving candidates more people to represent in their respective districts. Tenney has shifted further west in 2022, as her 22nd District had shrunk to cover a smaller area of Central New York.

The Donald Trump-endorsed Tenney defeated Mario Fratto and her former NY-22 opponent George Phillips Tuesday, as she is one step closer to keeping a seat in the House. Similarly, Higgins won the nomination for November as he attempts to retain his seat in the House. He won his first primary in nearly 20 years, defeating Emin Eddie Egriu.

The general election for both seats will take place on Nov. 8.

District maps

NY-26 (Higgins) runs from Buffalo up to Lake Ontario, including, Amherst, Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Niagara Falls. A detailed map can be found here.

NY-24 (Tenney) stretches all the way from Lockport to Watertown, excluding most of Rochester. A detailed map can be found here.