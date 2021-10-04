Voter registration deadline for November election is Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you plan on voting in next month’s election, the voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.

Anyone wanting to cast a vote on Nov. 2 will need to be registered by this Friday, Oct. 8.

Eligible voters can apply in-person at their county Board of Elections (list here) or at any New York State agency-based voter registration center, such as your local Department of Motor Vehicles location.

You can download the voter registration form online and fill it out at home ahead of time if you’d like, but you must print the document and sign it in ink before dropping it off or mailing it. You can download the form here in English or Spanish.