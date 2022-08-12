ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — With Congressional and State Senate Primaries just 11 days away, New Yorkers have the option to vote early starting August until August 21. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with voting experts and has the latest.

To vote in this upcoming primary you have to be registered to the political party you want to vote for. You can go to your local board of elections website and make sure you’re registered to vote. Early voting can only be done in person. New Yorkers can also vote via absentee ballot which can be dropped off at any early voting poll site in your county.

Jen Wilson is Deputy Director of the Public Information at the Board of Elections. She says one thing to keep in mind is that not all offices are having primary, “So voters should make sure that they check ahead before they go out to vote because they may not be having a primary for their district or their party may not be having a primary so make sure you check before you go out to vote make sure that you do in fact have offices to vote for,” said Wilson.

There’s also a “Special Election” for Congressional Districts 19 and 23. Susan Lerner, with Common Cause New York says for the special election: “You don’t have to be registered to a particular party to vote for that office. It’s a little confusing.”

District 19 was vacated by current Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado. Dutchess County Executive, Mark Molinaro and Ulster County Executive, Pat Ryan will now face off to serve the remainder of Delgado’s term which ends December 31st.

Congressional district 23 is part of the state’s newly drawn redistricting lines. Both Republican candidates Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino square off for that seat.

Lerner says you can also find out more details about voting through what’s called “The Election Protection Program” which provides non-partisan voter information to help people access their polling places and vote, “The backbone of the program is the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline. If you’ve got a question if things are confusing you, or you believe you’re registered and you’re not listed on the online, you can call the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline, and somebody will get back to you if it’s not elections day and legal personnel will provide you with information.”