BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local veteran is planning to run for Congress.
Sergeant Steven Sams plans to run in New York’s 26th district. Congressman Brian Higgins, a Democrat, holds that seat now. Sams tells News 4 he is hoping to run on the Republican and Conservative lines.
He will make an official announcement Thursday morning on the Buffalo waterfront.
New on WIVB.com
- Route 75 in North Collins dedicated in honor of a World War II veteran
- Allegany County will not offer Test to Stay option
- Aquarium of Niagara hosts demonstration, tasting focused on sustainable seafood
- WNY veteran plans run for Congress against Brian Higgins
- Deadline approaching for towns to opt-out of marijuana retail