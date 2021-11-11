WNY veteran plans run for Congress against Brian Higgins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local veteran is planning to run for Congress.

Sergeant Steven Sams plans to run in New York’s 26th district. Congressman Brian Higgins, a Democrat, holds that seat now. Sams tells News 4 he is hoping to run on the Republican and Conservative lines.

He will make an official announcement Thursday morning on the Buffalo waterfront.

